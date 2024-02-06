Housing and water security among key challenges for Orange in new year

Housing affordability and water security are among the key challenges facing Orange this year. Multiple multi-million dollar long term projects will also get underway.
Roads, climate, and budget sustainability have also been identified by Orange City Councillors as areas of focus in 2024.
Completion of projects including the Conservatorium and Planetarium, sports stadium, proposed learn-to-swim pool, Lake Canobolas revamp, and roads including the Southern Feeder are construction priorities.
"There's obviously lot's of good projects," mayor Jason Hamling told the Central Western Daily earlier this week.
"We have a lot of new people in Orange and you've just got to see what's going on ... we're kicking goals here."
Councillor Jack Evans told the CWD personal priorities include his work to expand flight routes, possible upgrades at the showground, footpaths in Lucknow, and water security.
"The economic development strategy is going to have its consultation with the business community soon, so I'll be working closely with my business chamber network to make sure engagement is meaningful and valuable," he added.
Councillor David Mallard believes housing affordability, emission reduction, and combatting high domestic abuse rates are key.
"We need to keep doing much more on housing affordability. Redmond Place and the Woodward Street expressions of interest are a great starting point from 2023, but much more is needed," he said.
"Council should reconsider the plan to sell off the current Conservatorium site, which would end up as another luxury private development ... keep it in public control and we can deliver public, social and affordable housing within a prime CBD location.
"Council should scrap contentious and unnecessary ideas like trying to develop mountain bike trails in the Gaanha-Bula State Conservation Area.
"On water security, we should be pushing for state and/or federal support to develop a purified recycled water project, which is the global best-practice 21st century water security solution for an inland city like ours.
"We've done great work in reducing our own emissions but we can contribute more to helping the community to manage energy costs while reducing household and business emissions."
Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh says ensuring financial sustainability to guarantee existing projects can be seen through will be another priority this year.
"I'm keen to look at our budget review so we can hopefully allocate some much needed funds to the function centre and also some progress on the sports precinct," she said.
"For me it's all about building a sustainable city for future generations."
Councillor Steve Peterson told the CWD water security and completing the Blackmans Creek harvesting project are of particular importance.
"I also want to see a larger proportion of council expenditure spent on core business like road and footpath construction and maintenance," he said
"It's easy to think of other ways to spend ratepayers money but I don't want these ideas or pet projects to be at the expense of our core service delivery."
Alongside the major infrastructure projects, councillor Tony Mileto hopes to focus on ensuring meaningful community consultation and securing government funding for projects in 2024.
"I also see a need for council to address the vital need to employ another 'Building Certifier', whilst also addressing the need to fill several other important staff vacancies," he said.
Council Glenn Floyd identified continued advocacy for potential developments including the Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula mountain bike track and greyhound racing facility at the old trotters track.
"Keeping a close eye on water storage and usage [is important]. The development of social and affordable housing projects and mental health initiatives are also a high priority," he said.
Orange City Council meetings return on Tuesday night from 6.30pm at the Civic Centre.
Funding for the 16 days of activism against gender based violence event in 2024, multiple grant applications, and a spate of development applications are due to be raised.
A motion from Glenn Floyd to explore bringing fireworks back for next year's New Year celebration is also locked in.
