Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Rams start fast but fail to hold on against an impressive Tigers outfit

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 4 2024 - 9:45pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Jordi Roberstson brace was not enough for the Western Rams under 18s in their opening Laurie Daley Cup match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.