Flames 'totally destroyed' house believed to be 'vacant for some time'

A home in the Central West has been marked for fire investigation after being engulfed by flames in the early morning hours.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to a reported house fire along Reg Hailstone Way on Goodacre Drive in Woodstock at around 1am on Sunday, February 4.
A spokesperson for the RFS said first-arriving crews on the scene noted the home "well alight" by 1.30am.
"It was a brick house, and its timber roof and veranda had already completely collapsed from the fire," the RFS spokesperson said.
"The house was totally destroyed by 2am, with crews remaining on scene until around 4am."
Eight trucks from the RFS and a single Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene, including NSW Ambulance paramedics.
NSW Ambulance confirmed no patients were treated with nil transfers to a medical facility.
The RFS spokesperson said the house appeared empty at the time.
"It appeared the house might've been vacant for some time, maybe for a number of months, and there was no one unaccounted for with nil persons inside," the spokeperson said.
"The site was patrolled this morning just to extinguish any hot spots, but I daresay [crews will] be on the scene again today to investigate further."
The spokesperson said there is "no obvious cause" at this stage.
"That's not to say that [the fire was] necessarily suspicious, but they'll obviously just try to determine the cause and origin."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.