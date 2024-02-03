Hurried shopper fined after stealing honey soy chicken kebabs

'ACCIDENTALLY' stealing chicken kebabs from a supermarket has seen a hurried shopper fined $250.
Sam Halloran, 44, of Mcphilliamy Avenue, Gormans Hill entered a written plea of guilty to a charge of shoplifting, which was accepted by Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024.
Court documents state police were working an operation alongside Loss Prevention Officers on December 14, 2023 at the same time Halloran was shopping at Woolworths in the Armada Shopping Centre.
As Halloran was scanning his items through the self-serve checkout, three officers noticed he was pushing through a tray of honey soy chicken kebabs (worth $11.50) and a reusable bag.
Then, Halloran left through the checkout without scanning the items.
Halloran was approached by police, when he said he didn't deliberately try to steal.
Halloran, who was absent during his sentencing, wrote to the court to explain the situation.
"I'm a diabetic and was in a hurry and didn't notice the meat didn't scan and forgot to scan a bag," Halloran wrote.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Halloran and convicted him.
