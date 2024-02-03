Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Hurried shopper fined after stealing honey soy chicken kebabs

By Court Reporter
February 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'ACCIDENTALLY' stealing chicken kebabs from a supermarket has seen a hurried shopper fined $250.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.