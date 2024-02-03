I guess I'm Swiftless not Nay Tay

I've got to say I am not in the Taylor Swift hype.
I was baffled when people got so worked up about getting or not getting tickets.
I don't understand why her concert was a blockbuster movie around the world.
Don't get me wrong, I like her music, I can recognise a bop when I hear one and I am in awe of how she runs her brand.
But... I guess the Taylor Swift train left the station and I just forgot to jump on board.
It's strange really, I have been known to jump onto a bandwagon in the past.
For example I "married into the Roosters" (ie my husband is a Sydney Roosters fan) in 2018...so what they just happened to be at the top of the table at the time...
And I'm a kid of the '90s, so Spice Girls, LipSmackers, that weird hairdo where it's straight at the front and messy at the back? I did all of those.
But the Taylor sensation seemed to pass me by.
However, this week, I spent some time with Emily Mann of @mannpower in Orange and her passion and knowledge of Taylor Swift was so impressive. When she told me she's going to two of her concerts, I wasn't at all surprised.
Bringing it back to local celebrities, we have started our profiles with the Stars of Orange. A sensational bunch who are getting up to dance in front of a crowd to raise money for the Cancer Council. Incredible work.
We spoke to a few Bloomfield kids you should keep in your sights... they have signed with the Sydney Roosters, which is a very cool feat!
We're looking forward to bringing you another week of fantastic local news. If you want to get in touch, you can get me directly by emailing grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au or contact the newsroom by emailing mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hope you have a good one (and stay cool!)
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
