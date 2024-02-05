Car crash reveals high-range reading for injured driver

A car crash on the outskirts of Orange revealed a high-range blood-alcohol reading for the injured driver.
Angus Harrison Kyler McNiven of Lucknow lost control of his white Ford Falcon along Huntley Road about 1am on June 25, 2023.
The 23-year-old slid about 150 metres before hitting a tree, injuring his head.
A passer-by called police. Officers report McNiven was unsteady and slurring words at the scene.
He said he'd consumed three rum and cokes earlier that night and was travelling about 70kmh when the crash took place.
McNiven was taken to hospital. A blood test returned a high-range reading 0.165.
"Perhaps we should introduce the scheme in the Republic of Hungary where they have a zero alcohol limit," sentencing magistrate David Day said at Orange Local Court this week.
Defence solicitor Mason Manwaring highlighted his client's clean record, remorse, and completion of a traffic offenders program.
Angus McNiven was convicted fined, $550, disqualified for six months, and handed a 12 month CCO. When returning to the road, he will be required to fit an interlock device for two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.