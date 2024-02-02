Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Multi-million dollar expansion at Orange school to begin this year

William Davis
By William Davis
February 3 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of a multi-million dollar new building will begin this year at an Orange school amid booming enrolment numbers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.