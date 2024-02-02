Multi-million dollar expansion at Orange school to begin this year

Construction of a multi-million dollar new building will begin this year at an Orange school amid booming enrolment numbers.
The Orange Anglican Grammar School development will comprise five new classrooms, two balconies and tiered spectator seating for the adjacent Trinity sports field.
"It's needed because of popular demand," headmaster Louis Stringer told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We've grown by 100 per cent since I started here in 2016 ... we've got about 725 students."
Construction is due to begin in the middle of this year and will take 12 months. Costs are estimated at $11 million.
A second building of similar design is planned in the future to replace nearby demountable classes. This would provide extensive seating for the field wrapping around two edges.
Headmaster Stringer told the CWD more than 70 per cent of new students in Orange are enrolled at OAGS.
"It's a it's a great position to be in to know that the community is really supportive of the school," he said.
"You can see the growth around us ... they're coming here because we've just got a great product. We're a low fee, but we're a high quality school."
