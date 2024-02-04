City's highway patrol doles out nearly 170k in speeding fines

Orange's mass of speeding fines at the back-end of 2023 almost reached $185,000.
Orange Highway Patrol caught 441 people speeding in the six months from July last year, the district racking up a whopping $169,073 in penalties.
These Revenue NSW figures spike from 420 people in the period from July to December in 2022, with total fines equalling $128,945.
The region's speeding cameras flagged 83 excessive speeders in the second half of 2023 and tallied $13,998 in overall fines.
Missing data for the month of December, the Revenue NSW report shows speed cameras capturing a staggering 894 people for speeding from July to November at the back-end of 2022.
Fines within this five-month period reaped in $159,374 due to speeding.
This last spike occurred during a time when the reversal of the Perrottet government's sign removal still hadn't kicked in, where portable warning signs to alert drivers of speed cameras vanished for three years.
Premier Chris Minns brought the mobile speed camera signage back in April, 2023.
"I would rather people slow down in the first place than receive a fine in the mail two weeks after they committed the offence," Mr Minns said at the time.
"It took three policy back-flips before the former government came to the same view as the community and accepted that these cameras should have warning signs returned.
"We want drivers to slow down; we don't want people speeding in the first place."
Across the state, 83,663 speeding fines were issued by police during the last six months of 2023.
Combined penalties in NSW resulted in $32.9 million paid fines.
