String of suspicious tree deaths in Orange sparks push to catch offenders

A string of suspicious tree deaths in Orange has prompted a new campaign to deter offenders.
At least nine established public trees have been poisoned or deliberately damaged since this time last year.
These include a plane tree on McLachlan Street, a liquidambar on Spring Street, two eucalypts at Somerset Park, and a eucalypt at Beech Crescent Park.
Orange City Council says it will install signs on all poisoned trees warning against further vandalism.
The tree on this site belonged to the Orange community. It has been deliberately poisoned by persons unknown. Trees contribute character to the neighbourhood and provide habitat for wildlife. If you have information about the poisoning of this tree that would assist with a successful prosecution, please contact Orange City Council on 6393 8000.- Planned sign for poisoned trees
"Orange's street and park trees are loved and treasured by the vast majority of local residents, and that's why the actions of a few are so shocking," Cr David Mallard said in a statement.
"It might make someone think twice before they do this again to realise they're so out of step with community standards."
Earlier this year the Central Western Daily reported on multiple mysterious tree deaths.
"All incidents of tree poisoning are investigated and reported to the NSW Police with the potential for charges to be laid and heavy fines issued," at council spokesperson said at the time.
On-the-spot penalties of up to $3000 for individuals or $6000 for businesses can be issued by local government authorities for tree destruction.
