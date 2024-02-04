'Still a Holmes connection here': Primary kid back in schoolyard to teach

To be back in your primary school yard is a time warp of an experience in itself, but returning to your old stomping grounds as a teacher is a whole different story.
Four new teachers started with St Mary's Catholic Primary School Orange in 2024, with three including fresh teachers across Kindergarten, languages, and religious studies.
The fourth educator, 23-year-old former student Erin Holmes will work as a part-time teacher for Year 4 and 6.
"It feels a little bit different being back with new buildings that weren't here when I was here," Miss Holmes said.
"Some of the teachers who taught me are still here as well, so it's really funny working alongside them and calling them by their first name."
Miss Holmes' attended St Mary's for her entire primary schooling, with her first day a whopping 18 years ago in 2006.
Going to James Sheahan for her high school years, she stayed to help with Physical Education (PE) classes in her gap year and discovered a real enjoyment of helping others to learn.
Going on to attain her Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary) with Charles Sturt University, she picked up some casual hours teaching Year 2 with St Mary's in her last year of studies in 2022.
"It just felt nice coming back here and seeing people I knew, and the feeling of having kids run up to me on the first day here this week was really lovely," Miss Holmes said.
"I like seeing myself grow from where I started with uni from my first practical, where I felt so overwhelmed and thought 'oh no, I'm going to be terrible at this'.
"But seeing [the students] wave and yell out to me on the playground wanting to talk about their school holidays, it just clicked that I really did have an impact on their lives, whether it was in a little or big way."
One of the students eager to be around Miss Holmes is her little brother, a Year 6 student for 2024, and the youngest of her nine siblings.
A mind-blowing moment in time, his big sister is just as keen to be in the classroom with him for the first time early next week.
"It's really funny even thinking about, because I'd never imagined teaching my own sibling," Miss Holmes said.
"That fact is still a bit crazy to me, but I'm actually really looking forward to it and he's really excited as well, which is so nice.
"When he finishes at the end of this year, it'll also be nice to continue working and keeping the legacy going; in that there's still a Holmes connection here."
New Kindergarten teacher, Janine Parsons has been in a mix of classrooms across schools, TAFE and universities for more than 20 years, including tutoring and preschool work.
Growing up in Sydney, she comes from a long line of teachers in her family and hand-picked the Orange primary school for its embracing feeling.
"I chose St Mary's because from the first time I walked into the school, they made me feel so welcome," Ms Parsons said.
"What I love most about teaching is the light bulb moments, and witnessing the delight on children's faces."
The new EAL/D (English as an Additional Language or Dialect) teacher, Polly Paradice will be working with students in the school who speak English as a second language.
Acting Religious Education Coordinator, Oberon's Josh Meyers will also be teaching in St Mary's classrooms.
"In addition to that, he has a passion for music and drama and will work with us to enhance the choir and performance opportunities for our students," school principal, Gayle Stratton said.
