See how the Emus are looking before rugby kicks off

The hot weather didn't stop this squad of Emus rugby players from training on Thursday evening.
The 2024 outfit is looking strong ahead of the Blowes Cup kick off on April 20.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman headed to training to capture the hard work happening at Endeavour Oval, the Emu's home ground.
The women and men's squads trained together.
Love Rugby news? Don't miss this story 'Our safe place': Why this rugby mum will 'give the girls a hand' in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.