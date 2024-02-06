Important piece of Orange history stolen from Cook Park

There's no trace of a historic sundial seemingly stolen from Cook Park in Orange.
The recently restored 86-year-old installation was broken off and disappeared late last year.
"It's just theft, It's not vandalism. And it's not funny," former mayor Reg Kidd told the Central Western Daily this week.
"These people should be caught, named and shamed, and given the maximum penalty they can get.
"What would they do with the top of a sundial for Christ's sake? I don't think they'd have the intelligence to be able to tell the time off a sundial."
A spokesperson for Orange City Council says it's unlikely repair will be possible due to the unique design. The whole sundial will likely be replaced.
"It's been stolen a number of times over the years," the spokesperson said.
"Often park staff find the broken piece somewhere nearby in the garden and it's re-attached, but this time there's no sign of it."
The sundial and sunken rose garden were installed in honour of Town Clerk Frank Mullholland in 1938.
Cook Park was dedicated in 1873 with the Victorian layout that remains today. It recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.
