Paramedics called to stabbing 12 hours after victim attacked

A man has been taken to hospital 12 hours after being stabbed.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance service were called to an address in Brisbane Street, Cowra at around about 3.30pm on Thursday, February 1.
There, they found a man in his 40s who had suffered stab wounds to his arm and chest.
Paramedics were told that the victim had been stabbed 12 hours prior to them being called.
There were no further details available regarding the length of time it took to call emergency services after being stabbed.
The man was transported to Cowra Hospital.
NSW Police have also been contacted for comment.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
