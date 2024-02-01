Play tennis for a good cause with the Clever Cookies

Want to play tennis for a good cause? You're invited to take part in The Cookie Cup.
Peita and Rob Mages are hosting The Cookie Cup to raise money for the Cancer Council as a part of their Stars of Orange campaign.
The pair from clever cookie academy have put together a day of fun and frivolity for everyone to enjoy while raising money for a good cause.
The Cookie Cup will take place on Saturday, February 17 from 3pm to 6pm at the Orange Ex-Services Outdoor Tennis Club.
Everyone of all experience levels is invited to play.
"Come and play for the cup or just drink your mocktail and eat your arvo tea and win prizes, there is something for everyone. Definitely no expectations of being an athlete. Beginners to recreational players welcome," Mrs Mages said.
The cause is close to the Clever Cookie Academy founders hearts.
"Cancer touches us all! We had two students lose a parent to Cancer in 2023 and of course have had family members affected. We want to raise as much money as possible in hopes of a cancer free future," Mrs Mages said.
They pair chose a tennis event as the sport has a special place in their history.
"Rob and I met playing college tennish back in 1997. I was on a full athletic scholarship to the University of Tennesse and Rob played on the men's team," Mrs Mages said.
"We met as Freshmen and the rest is history. We always thank our coach for recruiting me all they way from Sydney to Tennessee."
Tickets are $50 for a single of $160 for a family of four.
Tickets include
