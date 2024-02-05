Five minutes with... Diesel & Blue Doggie Daycare founder Danielle Haase

Briefly describe who you are and what you do:
I'm a solo mother by choice who moved to Orange in 2017 because after having my son I realised my work/life balance needed to change to enjoy raising him. Soon after arriving here I saw a gap in the market and bootstrapped my way to opening Diesel & Blue Doggie Daycare and Grooming. We've since won numerous awards including most recently the 2023 Business Orange, Most Outstanding Business Award.
We have around 14 staff with a mix between full-time, part-time and casuals as well as a number of trainees and our regular pack consists of about 400 dawgs. Our additional win in the Most Innovative category at the recent awards was recognition of the traineeship program we are constantly evolving with the aim provide a new outlet for school leavers to develop a career in dog grooming or animal management.
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
In 2017, unhappy with the city life I jumped in a campervan with my son and Staffy and drove around NSW looking for a new homebase. You see I was raised in the far north-west of WA in the Pilbara and I was desperate to move back to the country. We spent two nights in Orange and the rest is history, within a month I'd found a job, rented out my house on Sydney's Northern Beaches and moved to lovely Orange.
The reasons for choosing Orange have not changed: it's beautiful, a well resources regional hub, great business entrepreneurship opportunities, meets all my food and wine needs and it's only four hours from Sydney when you need a city fix (although I don't get back anywhere near as often as I thought I would.) My true country spirit comes out as the Vice President of the Nashdale CWA, I'm a very proud card-carrying member and love the work we do to give back to the community!
What inspired you to open a doggy day-care (especially during COVID!)?
Well if I'd know COVID was around the corner I may not have been so brave. But it was a perfect alignment of available funds after selling my house in Sydney, end of contract for my current role and the gap in the market being so obvious with my personal needs after rescuing Diesel and desperately needing a place for him to hang when I was out all day.
By March 2019 I had already surveyed the local marketplace via Facebook, which had a positive response and was all the encouragement I needed. I had no experience with a start-up but thought "how hard could it be"?
I had decades of sales and marketing experience in global and SME businesses and with an MBA under my belt felt I could find any answer I needed and the rest would be taken care of with passion, motivation and energy!
How do you juggle being a business owner, mother and a member of Business Orange? What's your secret?
I don't think there's a secret. The first four years of the business needed all of me to get it to the point where I have senior staff to run the day to day. It was also hard at first with my son starting school at the same time but hopefully his sacrifice is balanced with all the exposure he gets to running a business.
Dare I say I couldn't do this without many amazing friends who've pitched in at the challenging times when the joys of being a solo business owner are overpowered by the amount of work required.
Plus I guess my one not so secret is my amazing 'Glenda', housekeeper extraordinaire who once a week for three hours manages my house and puts it in order, without her we would probably not have made it!
What's something you're working on improving?
At D & B we're improving operational processes so that with ever-present staff turnover the required initial training puts less pressure on the rest of the staff. Generally we are always observing and improving internal processes to sharpen efficiencies and improve profit.
Personally, as this is the year I hit half a century I'm keen to get back to the fitness levels I had before my son joined our little Haase pack! Not sure I'll return to the Ironman triathlons but perhaps back on the road bike and even registering for the Lonely Mountain Ultra race in 2024?
What's the best advice you've ever received?
When I was 16 on a sailing camp I heard "Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional" which has stuck with me and always reminds me that its about choosing your attitude in life, there are always ups and down to navigate.
I learnt in my early pharmaceutical sales career to "never criticise the competitor", stay in your lane and focus on your journey. The customer will inevitably decide and your integrity remains intact.
More recently in a Mark Bouris podcast his guest said "Success, only comes before work in the dictionary" 'aint that the truth and a great reminder! Head down, bum up and success will come!
Central West Recommendations
Best business: Every business I admire is generally doing a great job at meeting customers needs...which I think is the key to success. I love watching Our City Real Estate grow from strength to strength, Hey Rosey meets many of my foodie desires, but Lee is one to watch as great example of knowing what the customer wants and nailing it!
I watch Prue Swain from The Hive chipping away at success with innovation which is so very inspiring too. Finally when I think big business I love to watch Kristy Withers from Incy Interiors and of course Pip Brett at Jumbled...if I can achieve half the success they've achieved I'll be a very happy business woman!
Best place to eat: Oh where to start! My local is Gong Thai (just wish they'd deliver but we survive;-)) washed down with an icy ginger beer with lime. My morning coffee is mostly from Good Eddy and when I've got time, their avo on toast is special and it's also one of the places I visited in 2017 which influenced my choosing Orange.
For a special treat it's Fiorinis, (I wish they weren't closing) I've had four fabulous birthday celebrations there! Finally as a parent our fave family friendly place is Mr. Sushi King which is generally a weekly event....they know my sons order and my wine choice without asking;-)
Best event to attend: As a single Mum I don't get out much, I think the Business Orange monthly events will become my new social commitments. As a board member I feel it's absolutely key to attend and chat with other members to know if we're meeting their needs and supporting them.
Oh and the one event I have made time for every year since its inception is The Huddle. Pip and Jess curate the most epic collection of amazing women every year, they inspire and recharge me ready for solo-business once again!
Hidden Gem: Bloomfield Dog Park is such a gorgeous place to exercise and let the dogs enjoy the water and wide open spaces...something we didn't have in Sydney.
Also the new cafe inside The Wellness House, CAJE Kitchen is a great place for authentic Malaysian food think Nasi Lamak and Roti Canai!!!
