Five minutes with... Diesel & Blue Doggie Daycare founder Danielle Haase

The reasons for choosing Orange have not changed: it's beautiful, a well resources regional hub, great business entrepreneurship opportunities, meets all my food and wine needs and it's only four hours from Sydney when you need a city fix (although I don't get back anywhere near as often as I thought I would.) My true country spirit comes out as the Vice President of the Nashdale CWA, I'm a very proud card-carrying member and love the work we do to give back to the community!