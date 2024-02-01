Star lower grader handed lengthy ban after clash with umpire in T20 game

A third grade cricketer has received a lengthy ban following multiple incidents in a match in late 2023.
Spring Hill's Mitchell Harvey was handed a 12-week ban following umpire dissent in the lower grade T20 matches between the Woodducks and Orange CYMS on December 16.
A statement from Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) president Mark Frecklington said the suspension should remind players about treating umpires with respect, as per the spirit of the game.
"I can confirm that Mitch Harvey was suspended by the ODCA Judiciary for 12 weeks in relation to several incidents that occurred in the Spring Hill v CYMS T20 match played on 16 December," Mr Frecklington said.
"Part of the suspension relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision.
"Hopefully this will serve as a timely reminder to all about respecting the authority of the umpire, as the preamble to the Laws of the game call on us to do."
Harvey was found guilty of:
Harvey has starred for Spring Hill in third grade in season 2023/24, who sit atop the third grade ladder with six matches remaining before finals.
He remains the club's top run sorcerer and wicket taker with 361 runs and 15 wickets for the season.
In round five he scored 43 and took 6-22 in a star-studded performance against Cavaliers.
Spring Hill declined to comment on the judiciary decision.
