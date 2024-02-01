Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Updated

Star lower grader handed lengthy ban after clash with umpire in T20 game

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 2 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A third grade cricketer has received a lengthy ban following multiple incidents in a match in late 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Star lower grader handed lengthy ban after clash with umpire in T20 game
An ODCA match ball. File picture
The charges stem from a game in late 2023.
Dominic Unwin
'Uni can wait': Canham forging her own path as star forward links up with Bunnies
Gracie Canham will come off the bench for the South Sydney Rabbitohs Tarsha Gale side in their opening round clash against the Illawarra Steelers. Picture by Carla Freedman
'I didn't even think they'd seen me play. I was shocked.'
Riley Krause
No comments
Why Sydney Roosters have signed these Bloomfield stars
L-R: Bloomfield Tigers players Ravai Tulevu and Taj Jordan were named in the Sydney Roosters Harold Matthews Cup squad. Picture by Dominic Unwin
The NRL powerhouse club is keeping an eye on Orange.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.