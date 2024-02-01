Newcastle to hold open training session in Orange ahead of regional clash

Orange has been starved of professional sport in recent years but there's something for football fans next week.
The round 16 A-League Women clash between Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets will be played on February 9 at Carrington Park in Bathurst.
With tickets starting at $10 it's likely to attract fans from the Colour City as construction on the much anticipated Orange sports stadium continues.
But fans will get the chance to see one of the teams in action closer to home as the jets go through final preparations.
Bernie Stedman Field at Sir Jack Brabham sporting complex will host Newcastle for a training session on Thursday, February 8 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Orange District Football Association (ODFA) has confirmed the session is open and the club is happy for people to come down and watch the women train.
It will be the first time Orange has had an A-Leagues presence since the Jets and Central Coast Mariners played a men's preseason fixture at Wade Park in 2015.
Two other A-League Mens games have been played at the famous old ground, a 1-all draw between the Mariners and Queensland Roar in 2007 and nil-all result between the Mariners and Adelaide United in 2006.
Previous reports by the Central Western Daily have revealed Orange City Council is talking to NRL clubs about bringing games to the new sports stadium.
Bathurst Regional Council already has a long-term deal with Penrith Panthers to play one game a season at Carrington Park.
Mayor Jess Jennings told the Western Advocate council were hopeful of signing a similar deal with Wanderers, making Bathurst an oasis in the west after Dubbo and Mudgee lost their regular season NRL fixtures.
"My personal preference is that we actually look at emulating the model with the Penrith Panthers and do it with the Western Sydney Wanders," Cr Jennings said.
"They are Western Sydney, they are a close connection to Sydney for us.
"There's a logical partnership there and Bathurst has a lot of traffic connecting to and from Penrith and the western suburbs of Sydney, and so we'd like to grow that relationship more, but it will be a decision for council down the track as to how that shapes up and the negotiations need to take place."
