The award-winning playgroup making sure new parents aren't feeling isolated

It hasn't taken long for the Ragamuffins Playgroup to get people around town talking.
Having started up at the end of July 2023, the team's aim is to provide a space where parents, carers and preschool aged children can enjoy some time outside the home during what can be a challenging time in their lives.
One of the Ragamuffins organisers, Kristy Marshall, said they wanted to create a place where "mums and dads who might be feeling quite lonely and isolated can make friends."
It certainly appears they've succeeded so far.
At the 2024 Orange Australia Day Awards in Cook Park, Ragamuffins was named Community Group of the Year.
While Ms Marshall noted how they "weren't expecting anything like this", fellow organiser Lydia Smith turned it up a notch.
"We were gobsmacked," she added.
"We had no idea we were even being nominated and when we found out, just thought there would be so many other worthy groups."
Ragamuffins playtime runs each Friday during school terms from 9.30am to 11.15am and meets at the Orange Evangelical Church Ministry Centre in Cottonwood Way.
Ms Smith said the group's goal wasn't just to provide a babysitting service, but a program where kids could develop.
"Our goal is to connect with people in the community, to build bridges, to offer the love of Jesus to people as he's offered it to us. But also to create a really welcoming, accepting community," she added.
"We have a lot of older people from the church who come to help because we know there are disconnected families in Orange that have moved away from family networks. To have older people there is really wonderful."
Eight-year-old Henley Morris was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for his efforts in raising almost $5000 for the Cancer Council through the Longest Day of Golf challenge in December last year.
Passionate environmental advocate Nick King received the Environmental Citizen of the Year Award for his years of dedication to preserving and caring for the environment, including his contribution to numerous local environmental groups.
Community Event of the Year was won by Kidzone, an annual four-day Easter holiday program attended by 160 children and manned by 50 volunteers who offer entertainment and activities for children during the school holidays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.