Teenagers arrested in broad daylight after homes broken into and cars stolen

Two teenage boys have been arrested following a wild night of crime in Orange which saw multiple homes broken into and cars stolen.
Between 3am and 6am on Monday, January 29, a home in Franklin Road was broken into where a bag was taken as well as a Kia Sportage.
The Kia was located abandoned about 9.40am on Tobruk Avenue, and it was seized for forensic examination.
At about 12.50pm the same day, police received a report that keys and a Volvo were allegedly stolen from a business on Hill Street.
Thirty minutes later, police were patrolling South Terrace and spoke to a 14-year-old boy after he was seen to throw airpods to the ground. Police will allege they were stolen from the Volvo.
Police located fuel cards belonging to a business in his possession and the boy was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
The boy will be dealt with under the young offenders act.
At about 3.45pm, the Volvo was located abandoned on Lone Pine Avenue and was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, at about 9am on January 30 police attended a home in Orange and arrested a 17-year-old boy.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, class A motor vehicle exceed speed, and breach of bail.
The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court today (Wednesday 31 January 2024).
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
In another incident on the morning of January 29, police received reports of an aggravated break-in at a home in Hill Street.
Police were told cigarettes, keys and a Toyota Hilux was stolen. No one was injured.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have not linked the incidents.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
