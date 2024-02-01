Why Canobolas was front runner and her love of being 'part of it all now'

A family-wide drive for boosting public education is one reason why Rosie Baxter arrived in the Central West with two degrees in her back pocket.
Kicking off their careers in 2024, two new teachers have landed full-time roles with Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange.
Both hailing from outside of the Central West, the Icely Road community was a clear front runner for the new colour city English teacher and resident of two months.
"I visited a few schools in the area and had meetings with lots of different principals, but Canobolas really stuck out to me and aligned with my values," Miss Baxter said.
"It takes a strong leader and really dedicated employees to create a cool and caring community like this, and I love being around teachers like that, especially as mentors.
"I get to be a part of it all now and that's the best thing about it."
Miss Baxter will handle a spate of English classes, while also trained in the Human Society and its Environment (HSIE) subject.
Bolstered by two creative people, her love of both learning and teaching started from a very young age, with her parents including a drama teacher and playwright for a father.
Informing her interest in writing, reading and English literature, she says her "great childhood" in the Blue Mountains with role model caregivers helped shape who she is today.
Their nurturing helped build her confidence to explore the city in Sydney, which eventually led to several stints studying and living abroad in places such as Europe, London and Mexico.
"The six-month exchange in Mexico was part of my undergraduate studies and I even picked up some Spanish along the way," Miss Baxter said.
I get to be a part of it all now and that's the best thing about it.- New teacher Rosie Baxter on starting with Canobolas High.
"I just love exploring new areas, which my partner and I are looking forward to in Orange, because there's always excitement in travelling and getting to understand people in different places."
Adding to her the 27 year old's eagerness to teach, Miss Baxter holds public education very near to her heart.
Championing the value and significance of funded schooling, it's something she's been brought up to put first.
"I have a really huge passion for public education, because it's so important every child has good quality education and learning experience," she said.
"It's critical that we invest in one of the most important systems we have in our society, and students who need it the most are attending public schools.
"Being fresh, I'm still figuring out who I am as a teacher, but I really want to strive to bring creativity and high expectations into classrooms; while meeting students where they're at."
Miss Baxter holds a Bachelor of International and Global Studies, majoring in government and international relations, through Sydney University.
She also holds a Master of Teaching in Secondary Education with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).
Outside of the schoolyard, she's an avid camper who loves travelling overseas and road-tripping around parts of Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.