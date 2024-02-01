Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Education
Watch

Why Canobolas was front runner and her love of being 'part of it all now'

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
February 1 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A family-wide drive for boosting public education is one reason why Rosie Baxter arrived in the Central West with two degrees in her back pocket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.