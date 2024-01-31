Update on luxury apartment and terrace plans for Orange CBD revealed

After several delays, construction of dozens of luxury apartments in the Orange CBD is reportedly "imminent."
The project at 103 Prince Street - at the former Base Hospital site - will comprise a six-storey complex with 60 units, 16 adjacent two-storey terraces and a public park.
The Western Regional Planning Panel approved the project in May last year after Orange City Council requested a redesign.
Despite this, work on the ground is still yet to begin.
"Construction is imminent ... [we're] awaiting post consent approvals and then we can commence," a spokesperson for the developer told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We have some exciting announcements coming next month."
Under the latest timeline, completion is on track for late 2025.
About 60 per cent of apartments have already been sold off the plan, according to developers.
Prices range from $810,000 for a two-bedroom unit to almost $2 million for a terrace.
The development initially attracted controversy, and the initial plans were rejected by council. A revised layout was brought in 2023.
"The first go obviously didn't cut the [mustard] so they've gone back and had another ... I'm happy with this and I think this is a good design," Orange mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
Dubbo-based company MAAS Group will construction the buildings.
The 103 Prince Street project is one of several major residential developments on Orange that are yet to get underway despite planning approval.
A major apartment complex at 6-8 Callawa Street in Glenroi - the former Kurim shopping centre and Bunnings site - was greenlit in 2022. The site has not changed in will over a year.
At least four motels and hotels in the CBD are also planned, including at the former Tip Top bakery site on the intersection of Peisley and March streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.