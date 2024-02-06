Passenger's unusual claim after police find drugs hidden in pants

A woman who was found in possession of drugs told Orange Local Court they had been left on her kitchen bench and she was going to get rid of them.
Kelly Sarah Gerken of East Orange was a passenger in a vehicle being driven on the Mitchell Highway at The Rocks on February 16, 2023.
According to court documents, the car was seen wandering within its lane and travelling at inconsistent speeds before police stopped it about 10.50pm.
Police conducted a random breath test due to the manner of driving.
There were four occupants in the car including 35-year-old Gerken who was in the back seat.
During the stop police discovered an unspecified drug connection with Gerken so they decided to search her and the vehicle.
Gerken's hand was down the front of her opened shorts when she was asked to exit the vehicle.
Police believed it looked like she was trying to hide an item so decided to strip search her.
She was taken to the back of a caged vehicle to be searched and Gerken told them she had a number of tablets concealed in her pants.
She was allowed to remove them and handed them to the police. The bag contained five loose capsules of Lyrica and nine of Aplrax, which is similar to Xanax.
She said she had them in her possession because she found them on her kitchen bench and was going to throw them away. Nothing else was found during the search.
Gerken was charged and pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug for the 1.12 grams of Alprazolam which is commonly sold under the brand Xanax.
She also pleaded guilty to possessing a prescribed restricted substance for possession of five capsules containing Pregabalin, which is sold under the brand name Lyrica
She was present in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said a man known to the court left the drugs on Gerken's kitchen bench.
"She took them, she should not have, she shouldn't have had them in her possession," Mr Manwaring said.
"She wanted them out of the house."
He said Gerken did not have a clean criminal history but her last offence was 10 years ago.
"I'm asking for a non-conviction," Mr Manwaring said.
"Her contrition and remorse is shown by the plea at the first available opportunity."
Magistrate David Day questioned why a prohibited drug and a restricted substance needed to be taken from Orange to Bathurst.
"She has no prior convictions for drug matters," he said.
For each of the two offences Gerken was convicted and given a 12-month conditional release order.
