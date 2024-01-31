When we ruled this city: From the pages of the CWD during January 1997

THE Central Western Daily has scoured its archived editions to present to you this look back in time ... way back in time.
'When we ruled this city' galleries have become a staple of the www.centralwesterndaily.com.au diet, with a new one published each Thursday.
This week we look at January, 1997. Weddings, anniversaries, engagements, 21sts, 18ths and any other event that caught our eye has been included.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane ... and try not to choke on your cuppa as you take in the fashions and hairstyles.
Want something more current? Check out this week's Out and About in Orange to see what's been happening around town.
Want to see your event in the Central Western Daily? Send the details to deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.