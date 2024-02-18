Discovery of old Aldi shopping receipt unlocks details behind drug bust

Police suspicions about two people sitting in a car outside a late-night gig led to a woman facing court for drug possession.
Teena Thurtell of Adina Crescent, appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024 having pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Thurtell, drove from Orange to Bathurst for a live music event at the Oxford Hotel on Saturday night, May 6, 2023.
Police patrolled the Bathurst CBD due to the large number of people attending the hotel.
At 12.15am they spotted two people in the front of Thurtell's car parked about 50 metres from the hotel.
Police were suspicious because the hip-hop and EDM feature act Hooligan Hefs was due to perform at 12.30am.
While talking to Thurtell, police saw drug paraphernalia in the front centre console of the car.
The passenger told police she used heroin earlier in the evening before coming to Bathurst with Thurtell.
Police checks revealed Thurtell had previous charges in relation to drug supply.
Due to the time of night, Thurtell's history and the drug paraphernalia that had been seen in the car, police told her they would search her car.
Thurtell told the police that she picked up a hitch hiker earlier in the night and they left a black backpack in the back of the vehicle.
Police found multiple resealable bags containing white crystals and a straw had been cut in half and manipulated into the shape of a small shovel in the bag.
Thurtell was arrested at the scene but paramedics were called to take her to Bathurst Base Hospital after she complained of nerve pain in her kidney.
Although her arrest was discontinued police continued to look into who had possession of the bag.
In addition to five bags of methamphetamine police also found an Aldi shopping receipt in the bag. They later checked CCTV footage from the Orange Aldi store which revealed Thurtell using the bag at the same date and time of the receipt.
Thurtell's solicitor Isabella Strapp said it was only a small quantity of methamphetamine.
"I note she has a supplying offence that is 11 years prior to this offence," Ms Strapp said.
Mr Strapp said Thurtell's drug use is ongoing. She was also being investigated for various health conditions.
"It's unfortunate she wasn't able to complete the [Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment program]," she added.
Magistrate David Day said Thurtell was found in possession of 1.35 grams of methamphetamine.
Referring to a recent report he'd seen Mr Day said the drug price is between $400 and $450 per gram.
"She's certainly spending a lot of money for not much result," Mr Day said.
"If she's got [health] problems she shouldn't be taking any stimulants as powerful as methamphetamine."
Mr Day sentenced Thurtell to a 12-month supervised community correction order requiring 20 hours of community service as well as rehabilitation and treatment.
He also re-sentenced her for breaching two previous community correction orders.
For resisting police on December 9, 2022, he gave her a new two-year CCO supervised from January 25, 2024.
He also gave her a new 12-month CCO for property damage and intimidation.
