ODCA TOTW | Wykes and Walter lead from the front while Cabraal makes a last stand

Orange CYMS against Cavaliers in second grade had a lot riding on it with the teams sitting second and third respectively.
Wykes' performance was the only one reflecting the importance of the clash for his team as he put on 66 off 127 balls to open the batting.
Their total of 126 was chased down by Cavs in 26 overs at the cost of five wickets.
Prowse has consistently been one of Kinross' best this season and he again led from the front on Saturday.
Opening the batting, he scored 69 not out off 67 deliveries as the students chased down Wanderers' total of 162.
The veteran cricketer made a triumphant return to the game after a serious shoulder injury sustained during the football season.
He still can't bowl yet but his batting was on point as he put on 48 not out to lead Gladstone to victory in the lower grade T20 grand final.
Partnering McAlpine out in the middle at Moulder Park was Nean who whacked 75 not out off 43 balls.
The duo combined well to chase down Orange City's total of 128, which perhaps looked in doubt when Gladstone opener Gavin Smith departed for a duck.
However once Nean and McAlpine settled into a grove it took them just 10 overs to claim the silverware.
An important knock for Cavs after their run chase looked to be spluttering.
Duffy came to the crease with the score at 4-39 and proceeded to almost single-handedly win the game for his side.
He scored 57 not out off 49 balls as Cavs surpassed the magic number of 126.
A double effort from Hamling as the Warriors surged into the lower grade T20 grand final.
He kicked things off with a 35 not out in the semi-final against Spring Hill and then scored 52 off 33 in the decider.
Ultimately it was in vain as Gladstone easily chased down their total but Hamling can hold his head high.
Cabraal came to the crease with his team in trouble and proceeded to give them a fighting chance in the field.
Batting at number eight, he strolled out to the middle with the score reading 6-54 and put on 78 off just 41 deliveries.
The played a big part in getting Wanderers to a more defendable total of 162.
Three wickets, 13 runs and the full eight overs bowled - not a bad day out for Dodds.
The Centrals man struck at a crucial time as well, picking off the City middle order including the prized wicket of Shaun Churchill who was looking ominous on 44.
The exact same figures and striking at a similar time, cutting down the CYMS middles.
The opener did his damage with the ball this weekend, getting through five overs as Cavs overcame CYMS.
T20 games can throw up some interesting figures and it's hard to go past Bingham's efforts for the Woodducks.
He took 3-5 off five overs and certainly played his part.
Unfortunately for Spring Hill their batters failed to fire, only reaching 90 in pursuit of 149.
Last but by no means least is another valiant effort in a losing match.
Lokuge made his four overs count in the semi-final, taking 4-21 against Gladstone.
Things then turned very bad for CYMS very quickly, being bowled out for 55, 78 runs short of their target.
