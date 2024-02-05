'They all revolve around that store': Memories flow as loved landmark sold

"I can see it like it was yesterday".
Words spoken by Ash Brown, a reminiscent real estate agent who recently sold Orange's beloved old 'fruit shop' and general store.
Owned by the Cianfrano family, Mr Brown says the long-deserted site formerly operating as a bustling roadside stop back in the mid 1970s and 80s.
A place where people would pull over to buy local produce, like fruit and vegetables, including food staples and ice creams, it's fondly remembered as a childhood centrepiece.
"Without a doubt, that store's linked to some of my best childhood memories growing up," Mr Brown said.
"The Bel Air estate behind it now, that goes from Molong Road to Forbes Road, that was all an orchard with apples and farming land.
"We used to go picking [apples] in there when we were kids and ride motorbikes around the place. It doesn't even feel like that long ago either when we used to think that [the fruit shop] was 'out of town'."
Now 55 years old, Mr Brown said "the go" back then would be to pack a lunch for the day, get on the pushie [pushbike] and meet up with mates at the general store on Molong Road.
They'd occasionally meet friends near the property who had motorcycles to zip the day away together, sometimes staying the night stay to catch yabbies in Molong Creek the next day.
"All these memories are some of my most treasured ones and they all revolve around that store," he said.
"[The Cianfrano's] were big on what was growing in the area, including their own orchards, and they always seemed to have a good selection of stuff there that people used to pull up all the time for.
"You could get a loaf of bread and a carton of milk, too, but mainly the basics with fruit and veggies.
"They also used to have the Moove milks there and geez, they were absolute gold for kids back then."
An example of how one good memory can unearth another, Mr Brown linked the old fruit shop time with "the milko" milk man days.
"He'd come around every day to drop your milk off, the same kind of era when the Matyfield's dude would stop by once a month with all your soft drinks," he said.
"If the milko had a few spare Mooves left over on his rounds, he'd give you a couple. You couldn't choose which flavour you'd get, but as a kid, you didn't really care because it was like you were getting this little box of gold for free."
Mr Brown compared the site to "a bigger Agrestic grocer" a little further up the road but on a simpler scale.
Or, the current roadside fruit and vegetable stop in Kelso just outside of Bathurst.
Lifelong resident and member of The Old Orange Crew Facebook page, John Kich, 73, said he also remembers the store back in its prime years.
"It was a very successful general store type of affair and the family lived in the red brick house next door to the business," Mr Kich said.
"The Cianfrano family operated it, and I believe the son took over once the parents died.
"At the rear of the store, it was an orchard."
The Central Western Daily has reached out to Orange & District Historical Society for more information on the old fruit store's history.
If you have any credible stories or historical facts you'd like to share with this masthead, send an email to emily.gobourg@centralwesterndaily.com.au
