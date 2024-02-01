Pet owners 'passing the buck' as 'tragic' number of cats and dogs killed at pound revealed

The number of cats and dogs killed at the Orange City Pound each month has been revealed.
Hundreds of animals are dropped off at the council-run pound each year, but one-third never find their "forever home".
Between September 2022 and August 2023, 468 dogs arrived at the pound as well as 273 cats, according to figures compiled by the companion animals community committee, which is chaired by Councillor David Mallard.
The Central Western Daily broke down those figures and discovered of those animals arriving at the pound over the 12 month period, 112 dogs were euthanased (killed), as were 137 cats.
While there are numerous reasons for why an animal is killed, the most common one is pound workers are simply "unable" to find a place for them to live.
More than half of those 112 dogs fell into this category, with 68 unable to be re-homed as well as 69 cats.
"Every dog and cat that has to be put down is a tragedy," Mr Mallard said.
The pound is designed for council rangers to take stray animals found in the Orange community.
When a new stray animal arrives at the pound, staff check its micro-chip and attempt to make contact with the owner.
If the animal is not collected or owners can't be contacted, staff begin attempts at re-homing. Photos are posted on the council's 'Re-uniting Orange's Pets' Facebook page to see if someone recognises the pet or to see if someone is interested in re-homing it. Contact is also made with rescue organisations.
After one week for unchipped animals and two for chipped animals, under state regulations, council becomes their legal owner and can make decisions about their future.
Multiple factors are considered which could prompt a pet to be euthanised at the pound.
Among these criteria, pets are not able to be re-homed if they are medically unfit, or if a behavioural assessment shows they are not safe to live in the community.
Some animals are behaviourally unsuited to being kept in a pound for an extended period and "there is almost no demand from the community" to re-home adult stray cats.
If efforts to find the animal a home are unsuccessful, it will be euthanased by a vet.
At the Astill Road pound, there are four drop-off kennels located at the entrance which are meant to only be for the city's stray dogs.
The council said this is due to roaming dogs being potential safety concerns for the community.
But the kennels are not always used properly by the public.
The after-hours drop-off kennels were forced to be closed periodically over the Christmas and New Year period due to an increase in the number of animals being dropped off at the pound.
Among the animals dropped off included a litter of puppies which were found to have the deadly Parvovirus.
Even prior to this December busy period, the pound saw a spike in number of animals collected with 108 dogs brought in during September and October, 23 of which were euthanised.
For cats, the figures were even worse with 45 new arrivals at the pound during those two months and 23 euthanised.
Mr Mallard was saddened by the number of dogs and cats which had been killed.
He pointed to de-sexing and micro-chipping pets as one solution which could reduce the number of deaths.
"When you reach the tough decision where you can no longer keep your pet, the responsible thing to do is talk to an animal rescue organisation or your vet, rather than dumping your pet in the street or at the pound," he said.
"That's not what the pound is for. Dumping a pet or a litter of unwanted kittens at the pound is passing the buck. It means making someone else take the responsibility."
So how many animal deaths were the cause of behavioural or medical issues?
Well, 26 dogs between September 2022 and August 2023 were deemed "unsuitable" for re-homing while 11 died of illness at the pound.
Four were killed at the owner's request, one was deemed dangerous, another had a "medical" incident and one more dog was killed due to it being a restricted breed.
As for cats, only three were "unsuitable" for re-homing, but 43 died of an illness and 20 were put down due to being feral. There was also one "infant" cat killed in September 2022, but no additional information was available regarding why.
While 33 per cent of animals that end up at the pound are killed, that still leaves two-thirds which make it out.
During the 12 month period starting from September 2022, 102 dogs were sent to rescue shelters or adopted, with another 307 returned to their owner.
The number of cats reunited was far less, with just 20 making it back to their owner, although 126 were either adopted or sent to a rescue shelter.
The pound is open by appointment from 8.30am to 5pm weekdays.
