How a fridge magnet and a promise to herself led this new teacher west

For Paris Cooper, becoming a teacher came with a promise to herself: be the safe space in the schoolyard for other students she, at times, couldn't find.
Kicking off their careers in 2024, two new teachers have landed full-time roles with Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange.
Hailing from outside of the Central West, one is Brisbane born Miss Cooper, who takes on several Human Society and its Environment (HSIE) grades and Year 7 English, respectively.
Majoring in modern history with an English minor, Miss Cooper says her love of former times was sparked by her father.
"Dad was the one who got me into [history] because we travelled a lot, but learning about the political side of World War I and II in Year 10 pushed me over the line with my love of history," she said.
"I looked at the assassination of [former US president, John F. Kennedy] for my HSC as well, so the mystery behind everything I studied was exciting.
"It was like getting to be a detective, but through history."
The 25-year-old teacher moved from Brisbane to the Central Coast in New South Wales when she was in Year 5, later moving to Wagga Wagga to attend Charles Sturt University where she obtained her Bachelor of Education K-12.
Although it's a present-day factor adding to Miss Cooper's eagerness, with Canobolas High a return to the same school she'd completed her placement.
"Canobolas then submitted an application and fought to have me here, so it was really nice coming back and knowing faces who've already said 'we've got you sorted'," she said.
"It's amazing here and the culture of this school is so friendly and welcoming. There's also the highest level of respect for you as a graduate here; where the school knows you've done your time studying and you're more than capable.
"To be somewhere that says 'we trust you and we know you can do it' really gave me the reassurance I needed."
Miss Cooper hopes to provide this same worry-free space for her students, sharing a bit about her own schooling days growing up.
The young teacher says she faced challenges after being bullied during her first years of primary school, which is why she made a commitment to make every conscious effort to reassure the young people she'll be around and teaching.
"A lot of kids have no voice in the grand scheme of things and children often don't have trusted adults they can go to, so I want to be that someone kids can turn to as a mentor if they need to talk," she said.
"I remember a teacher also once telling me I'd never get past Year 10 because I 'wasn't smart enough' and today, anytime I achieve something great, my parents always say 'you showed them'.
"Because no matter what, no child is not equipped enough or in any way, shape or form 'not good enough' for this world.
"That's why I keep a magnet on my fridge at home that says 'be the teacher you wanted to have growing up'."
Miss Cooper describes herself as a "quirky yet very approachable teacher" who loves any fun item or clothing attire involving a mushroom graphic, Friends the TV show and anything to do with dogs.
Outside of the schoolyard, she loves playing netball, is a singer, and once played the Mad Hatter role in drama for her Year 12 Alice in Wonderland play.
