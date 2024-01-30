Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

A great way to finish the school holidays at Lake Canobolas

CF
By Carla Freedman
January 30 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collection of photos from Lake Canobolas

The sun was shining at Lake Canobolas on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.