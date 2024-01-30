A great way to finish the school holidays at Lake Canobolas

The sun was shining at Lake Canobolas on Tuesday.
Children and their parents went to enjoy the warm weather as they wind down from the summer school holidays as many schools throughout the Orange region are returning late this week.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman took photos of the people enjoying the day at the lake.
Throughout the school holidays Carla and Jude Keogh have photographed many activities, including fun at the library, KidsFest at the Greenhouse, activities at the PCYC and more.
Do you have an event you'd like to see in the Central Western Daily? Email our deputy editor Grace Ryan with the details.
