There's a time and place for gossip...well at least a place

I've spent the summer listening to gossip.
Not about people I know. Don't worry. It's not that malicious.
I've been churning through the archives of the Normal Gossip podcast. It's sensational! More than once I've been found snort laughing with my airpods in (also more than once I've asked my friends and colleagues to listen to it, I don't think anyone has...)
Each episode host Kelsey McKinney invites a guest on to tell them a gossip story that has been sent in by the general public. The results are hilarious and horrifying.
Every episode starts with the same question. Kelsey asks "what is your relationship with gossip?"
Which got me thinking (obviously, so I'm ready for when Kelsey rings me up and asks me to be a guest), what is my relationship with gossip?
When I used to think of gossip, I would think it's a bad trait, especially in women. It has the capacity to make someone look unkind and rude. And as a flaw it's often associated with women. When I've been having a chat with a bunch of women, I've heard the expression "they're having a gossip" with a negative connotation.
And while I think that elements of this are true ie gossip can be unkind. I believe gossip in itself is not the negative character flaw.
Actually, studies have begun to show that gossip can be good for you.
Venting can prevent confrontation for little frustrations and passing on a funny story can lift someone's mood and help build social connections.
The Conversation posted an article in 2022 titled "Gossip has long been misunderstood, here's how it can help your work and social life".
Author and psychologist Kathryn Waddington from the University of Westminster talks about how gossip can be used for good.
"Gossip is a way of expressing emotions, both positive and negative, a way of "letting off steam" and an emotional reaction to perceived social injustice," she writes.
"There are also times when gossip is an expression of concern about unethical or unprofessional behaviour - for instance when there is 'common knowledge' about sexual abuse, but nobody speaks up. When the topic of gossip is about poor practice in organisations, it can act as an early warning signal that should be heeded, rather than ignored or disregarded."
When we were all locked down during the pandemic, our gossip life took a hit and people missed the connection and knowledge they had with friends, acquaintances and colleagues. Even group chat took a hit because, well nothing was happening.
Those who know me intimately know I love a tidbit of knowledge. Nothing malicious or unkind. But a funny story or a juicy fact. Hey, I'm a journalist after all, some might say it's my job to know gossip.
For a time I felt ashamed of this little habit. But as I relax into my 30s (and thus into myself) I have grown to appreciate this trait in me. Plus I am more than happy to be at the centre of a funny bit of gossip myself.
I've taken lead from Amanda Montell, author of Wordslut, and the response she gave Kelsey in her Normal Gossip episode.
"I don't love the concept of shit talking for truly no reason. Because of something called spontaneous trait transference where you start take on the qualities of the person you're shit talking in the eyes of your interlocutor," she said.
"So I try to avoid it, but I do love general, purposeful gossip for the purposes of trading information, establishing group values, and if there's some causalities in the spirit of doing..."
So don't shame the gossip, it could be doing some good.
And Kelsey, if you're reading, I'm here if you need an Aussie guest!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.