Repeat offender back in court for 'silly decision'

A low-range drink driver who was only just over the legal blood-alcohol limit has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
However, Dylan McManus of Anson Street had his case brought to court due to his driving history.
According to court documents, the 26-year-old was driving west on Summer Street, then turned right onto Peisley Street at 10.55pm on December 2, 2023 just before he was stopped for a random breath test.
He returned a negative drug test but positive to alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for breath analysis which returned a result of 0.07.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said his client's driver's licence had been suspended for two months before he appeared in court for sentencing on January 25, 2024.
He said McManus has completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and has shown contrition and remorse.
"His driving history doesn't help him," Mr Manwaring said.
Magistrate David Day said McManus has a "bad driving record" and his criminal history in general also didn't help him, noting a previous jail sentence.
"He makes a silly decision," Mr Day said.
"The offending is not as serious as some [and] there was nothing about his driving."
However, Mr Day decided to convict McManus.
He also gave him a 12-month conditional release order and disqualified his driver's licence for a further two months.
