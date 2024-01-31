Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Negligent driver who fractured motorcyclist's back banned from the road

By Staff Reporters
February 1 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rider suffered a fractured vertebrae and wrist after being thrown from his motorbike during a crash in the Orange CBD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.