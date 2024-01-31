Negligent driver who fractured motorcyclist's back banned from the road

A rider suffered a fractured vertebrae and wrist after being thrown from his motorbike during a crash in the Orange CBD.
On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the driver who crashed into him appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm.
Leanne Sullivan of Glenroi pleaded guilty to the charge after she collided with the motorbike that had right of way at the Lords Place and Summer Street intersection.
Sullivan was driving north on Lords Place and attempted to turn right onto Summer Street when she collided with the motorbike travelling in the opposite direction shortly after 9pm on August 24, 2023.
According to documents submitted to the court, 56-year-old Sullivan was travelling about 5 to 10km/h as she approached the intersection.
She then waited for an oncoming vehicle to turn west onto Summer Street in front of her.
As the vehicle was turning to travel up Summer Street, Sullivan turned right but collided with the 22-year-old victim who was travelling straight ahead on the motorbike.
Sullivan would later claim to have not seen the motorbike or its rider behind the other vehicle.
The motorbike hit Sullivan's front bumper and the victim was thrown from his bike and landed in the middle of the intersection.
Sullivan was breath tested but returned a negative result.
When interviewed she told police, "I don't know where he came from" and said she didn't see the victim's motorbike claiming, "all I heard was a bang".
The victim was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital. He received a C1 vertebrae fracture and a left distal radius fracture for which he underwent surgery and also needed to undergo rehabilitation.
Magistrate David Day said because the victim was on a motorbike his injuries were more severe resulting in the grievous bodily harm charge.
"She's collided with oncoming traffic which has right of way," Mr Day said.
"Motorcycles are hard to see, particularly when there's other traffic."
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Sullivan pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and accepted that she was negligent.
"She just finished work," Mr Tedeschi said.
"Every time she uses that intersection now she remembers what occurred."
Mr Day said Sullivan could not avoid a conviction.
"The sentencing consideration in this matter is the extent of injuries sustained by the motorcyclist," Mr Day said.
Sullivan escaped a fine, but Mr Day disqualified her from obtaining a driver's licence for 12 months and convicted her without further penalty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.