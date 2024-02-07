Pest people 'flat knacker' as warmer months bring in creepy crawlies

Armies of ants, common house spiders, hidden earwigs and European wasps, pest control companies are moving at "flat knacker" pace to keep up with the work crawling around Orange lately.
Each running their own pest control businesses, Paul Aldrich and Neville Collins both say their books have been bursting with jobs in and around the colour city during these warmer months.
Mr Aldrich of Orange Pest Control Services imagines most in the industry are in the same boat.
"I presume the other guys are in the same drama that we are, where we're all just going flat knacker at the moment," he said.
"Work is just flat out mad in summer, and the European wasps have just kicked in as well, so we'll be busy until at least the end of May until it starts settling down a bit."
So, what's got the books most at capacity?
Mr Collins of Orange Pest Worx says it's the recent hot and wet summer conditions pulling critters out
With rising temperatures and increased rainfall comes a ton of insect activity - where pests reproduce in large numbers as breeding season revs up.
He says one of the most common insects around Orange has been the ant.
"It's all related to this seasonal run, where you've got those wet or moist months providing new and good food sources," Mr Collins said.
"There are a lot of ants at the moment and they've been a bit of a priority this year due to the dry spells and then a wet spell, because they're all in a big breeding cycle and needing water.
"That's why you'll find them in the dry internals of the house near sinks on kitchen benches, or looking for those external food and water sources outside."
Mr Collins says like a lot of residents in the tablelands, people like to store their firewood by stacking it beside the house.
Which also provides the paradise land for white-tailed spiders, giving them a moist yet cold environment to enjoy and thrive in.
Similarly, the pest man says redbacks are usually found in places where "things aren't moving all that often".
"These spots are where they'll nest up, web up, and get in a corner to huddle where there's light and movement as far as a food source goes," Mr Collins said.
"But earwigs are also very common with the wet summer we've had, and we'll usually find those under your pot plants, under house wires around the footings of the house.
"It's all of these damp locations where they can get into and hide."
This heightened pest activity stands to reason why the majority of Mr Collins' clients get him coming back to spray on an annual basis, or once every couple of years.
With child safety also front of mind for residents, he says removing any element of insect-biting risk around young kids is a popular motive.
"A lot of it is self-maintenance, but it all depends on the volume of what you're seeing and a lot of people want us in because they really don't like getting close to spiders or have arachnophobia," he said.
Everything needs to be completely under control with us.- Orange Pest Worx owner and operator, Neville Collins.
"Other ones just go to local stores for products, but the thing with commercial products is that they're controlling the population without actually eradicating them.
"We're pest controllers at the end of the line, where everything needs to be completely under control with us."
As a general rule of thumb, Mr Collins says bookings include a checklist of what the pest issue is, where the risk lives, if there are any children in the house, and a timeframe to be in and out.
With the standard four-bedroom house carrying a tag of roughly $280 to $300, the average time pest controllers will take is around two-and-a-half hours for internal and external spraying.
"If you're getting a regular spray every 12 months to two years, you're also avoiding getting mass migrations of pests," he said.
"We also cover the whole bricks and dice from termites, birds, rodents and European wasps.
"[European wasps] will act like they're in peak hour in the coming months, right from the first week of February."
For more information, head online to the Orange Pest Worx website or phone Neville Collins on 0439 654 499.
