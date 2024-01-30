BOIDC TOTW | Mac and Joey take on a whole team and win

Not for the first time this season there is really no other place to start other than the CYMS opener.
His 137 not out was the standout batting performance of the week, made even more impressive by the fact it took him only 92 deliveries to get there.
But wait, there's more.
In addition to his knock he also starred with the ball, taking 5-5 off 13 overs.
Another opener from an Orange club getting his side off to the perfect start.
Warrington's 118 was his first century of the season, his most recent ton coming in the 2022/23 grand final.
It was a patient knock as well, lasting 238 deliveries as he overcame some early struggles.
One-man team is an apt way to describes City Colts on the weekend.
Shoemark scored almost half his team's runs with a 65 off 109 when opening the batting.
The home side was all out for 133 and soon behind as CYMS raced to 2-204 at stumps.
A regular in the team of the week earlier in the season, Corben had been kept to some uncharacteristically low scores in recent weeks.
He bounced back in a big way on Saturday with a handy 64 for his side as they piled on the runs to declare at 7-290.
Same game, another decent contribution.
Laird kept the runs ticking over for Cavs with 38 off 48 balls.
With Coughlan doing most of the damage, the other CYMS batters were reduced to supporting acts.
Smith did his job well, scoring 34 off 41 and building a solid partnership to get CYMS to stumps well in control and poised to push for an outright victory and claim top spot.
Slow and steady wins the race or at least gets first innings points.
After bowling Rugby out for 118, the Saints openers have appliued a cautious approach to the run chase, sitting at 1-45 at stumps.
Slattery will resume on 26 next Saturday after facing 85 deliveries.
The other half of the CYMS double act.
Webster took 5-45 off an 11-over spell to tear through City Colts.
Those figures have been enough to win games but with Coughlan taking 5-5 in the same innings, this super effort has been somewhat overshadowed.
Not the longest spell in the world but Comerford didn't need much time at all in the end.
He claimed 3-8 off 5.2 overs in what was a handy contribution.
His wickets came at a good time too, cleaning up Rugby Union's tail to restrict them to just 118.
Again we'll stay put with another three-wicket haul from the same game.
Parsons bowled twice as many overs as Comerford for twice as many runs and an equal amount of wickets.
Only allowing 17 off 10 overs is a good spell in itself never mind the crucial wickets of Imran Qureshi and Ryan Peacock.
Cavs were always going to end day one in control after being able to declare with 290 on the board.
So when Pearce cut through Bathurst City's top order late in the afternoon it was an added bonus.
He first removed Oliver Simpsons and then took the big scalp of Blake Kreuzberger to finish with figures of 2-9.
