Tradition is top of mind for music lovers stepping up to fill void left by 4 On The Floor

Esther Parton is as big a music fan as they come.
Starting at just 16 years old and for more than two decades since, she would hit up 4 On The Floor to check out everything the Orange music scene had to offer.
"Whilst I lived here I attended every single one I could," Ms Parton said.
"It was really the only safe space where musicians could turn up and do original music.
"There were always original music, they didn't have to play covers or play for a particular amount of time."
But after the iconic event came to a close towards the end of 2023, a void opened.
That's when Ms Parton and music store owner Ben Lander decided they'd step up to the mark.
And so, starting on February 3 and running on the first Saturday of every month at the Victoria Hotel, Off The Tracks will be the new space where musicians can test out a new tune or give life to an old classic.
"We didn't want to lose that tradition," Ms Parton added.
"It's not just for all our existing musicians who might want to try new things.
"It's also been used for a lot of new, younger musicians, those who have never played a show before."
As the name suggested, 4 On The Floor would host four acts each night.
Ms Parton loved that model and confirmed Off The Tracks would follow suit.
"Our vision is to keep it exactly the same," she said.
"We definitely do not think there was anything broken about it. We were really sad when it ended. There's big shoes to fill but we really hope to keep that tradition alive.
Now aged 40, Ms Parton has watched the music scene around town evolve over and over again.
One thing which remained the same during 4 On The Floor's heyday was how it didn't just cater to what could be perceived as "popular".
Instead, it gave opportunities to a whole range of genres.
"It's about having a space to perform anything," Ms Parton added.
The inaugural performers for Off The Tracks will be Talara, Tim Brennan, The Sporadic Rats as well as Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two.
The free event is set to kick off around 8pm on Saturday, February 3.
