Calls for 'secret' safety data after horror stint on Central West roads

A string of horror car crashes in the Central West - and across Australia - has sparked calls for "secret" government figures to be made public.
At least eight people have died on roads across the region since November and 39 were killed last year.
Nationwide, the 2023 road toll was at a five-year-high with more than 1266 fatalities.
In January the Australian Automobile Association - a lobby group representing car clubs - called for government-held safety ratings for most roads across the country to be published.
"Every Australian state and territory government uses this program to measure and describe the relative safety of roads ... yet not one has yet published the results derived and the data is kept secret," the organisation said in a statement.
"If this data is not available ... road funding decisions will continue to be made in the backrooms of government and subject to the whims of politicians and the political cycle."
The data uses a star-rating system designed by the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP) to assess the safety of about 450,000 kilometres of roads across Australia.
Transport for NSW told the Central Western Daily the figures it publishes frequently online are transparent and indented to be easily understandable to all road users.
"The NSW Government has a transparent approach to road safety data, and we have a publicly available dataset on our Centre for Road Safety website ... We also publish daily fatality data on our website," a spokesperson said.
"Data is released annually to provide a greater amount of detail on crashes in NSW covering topics such as the crash locations and times, different vehicle types involved, and details about the road such as the type, speed limit, if the road was unsealed or wet or had other hazardous road conditions.
"This transparency in NSW road crash information allows for new, detailed and more meaningful insights into the road injury problem that can be easily shared with non-government road safety stakeholders."
