Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

See who was at The Oriana on Australia Day

CF
By Carla Freedman
January 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Oriana had a big Australia Day celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.