See who was at The Oriana on Australia Day

The Oriana had a big Australia Day celebration.
After the fomalities at Cook Park were over, the club offered families a splash and relax at the Oriana Pool for a refreshing day of fun.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman took photos at the popular Oriana Gardens for their Australia Day celebration.
Party-goers were treated to poolside bliss with cocktails and more.
A full Aussie barbecue encompassed the Aussie spirit. Oriana patrons could chose between a mega burger, woodfire pizza, tapas or woodfire barbecue.
At 5pm it was kids out and adults in as the pool became a kid free zone.
