MIND YOUR BUSINESS | How servo shop owner worked his way to the top

Harish Kumbala already had experience working at United Petroleum in Woodward Street, Orange before becoming its commission agent.
Mr Kumbala came to Australia from India as an international student and worked at various businesses, including petrol stations before taking the plunge to run a station himself.
"It's a well established business," Mr Kumbala said.
"I own the whole shop and I have a deposit on the fuel but I don't own the fuel."
However, he still gets a margin on the petrol.
As well as the petrol, the business is also a Pie Face outlet and sells a variety of lollies, drinks and other items.
Mr Kumbala took over the business on November 30, 2023.
"When I first came to Australia I was a student, then part time I started working first at Subway and then I moved to a servo," he said.
"I started working then learned everything and thought why not."
He said he did well in the Christmas period and expects to do well during the school term due to the influx of students.
"With the school kids we do sell a lot of chocolates, lolly bags, pies, mainly hot chocolate because if they have to buy it in the school its $5 or something and you can get $1 hot chocolate here, it's a big difference," he said.
He said he came to Australia in 2016 and hopes his wife will be able to join him here this year.
The decision to come to Orange was initially part of a bid for residency but since coming here he hasn't looked back.
"I was a temporary resident two years ago and I was in Sydney and I was trying for my permanent residence and I was waiting for some Visa but I didn't get into that one because they made a few changes in the system," Mr Kumbala said.
However, a new option came up to get a different Visa by working in regional Australia.
"I got all the maximum points from what I can do from my end then one of my friends said 'why not regional then'," he said.
He's now been living in Orange for two years and said he'd visited the colour city before moving here due to having friends in the area.
"I'm a country boy back in India so I didn't have any problem living regional," Mr Kumbala said.
Before Mr Kumbala took over the business it was robbed in September 2023 with a car being driven through the front doors on one occasion.
He was an employee of the business at the time but before he took over bollards and a shutter were installed to prevent it happening again.
"I feel more secure now," Mr Kumbala said,
