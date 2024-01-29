No more prosthetics but Lids for Kids has plans to grow in Orange

A non-profit initiative that transforms plastic bottle tops into usable items no longer has them made into prosthetic hands but it still helps children.
Jenny West is the Orange coordinator for Lids for Kids and has recently branched out on her own to launch her own charity, Lids For Kids Central West.
"It's through Lids for Kids Canberra, it's all basically about saving bottle lids and plastic lids otherwise they would be sent to landfill," Mrs West said adding the lids are too small to go into general household recycling.
"If it's smaller than a credit card it can't be done.
"When it goes down into the conveyor belt it falls and it's hard to retrieve. Some people will put them into recycling but they'll put them in a plastic bottle like a 2L orange juice and then that goes into recycling."
She said although the initiative used to be known for turning the bottle lids into prosthetics for children it was not viable.
"That design went away because basically the hands weren't strong enough, the plastic was not of good enough quality," she said.
However, there are plenty of other items that can be made including park benches, playground equipment, clipboards and pens.
"The possibilities of what you can make with plastic are pretty well endless," Mrs West said.
However, before they can make anything Mrs West is seeking more volunteers, new premises and manufacturers.
"What we do here is source volunteers and basically what they do is wash and polymer-sort the lids into their grades of plastic.
"Then basically we are looking to get a manufacturer on board to sell them to make plastic products.
"There is a local manufacturer we will source down the track and also possibly, Sydney or wherever we can find another manufacturer."
However, there's still plenty of time.
"The program is in its infancy so we are probably another 12 to 18 months off actually finding someone," she said.
"It will take about 12 months, the plastic recyclers are only just coming out into the country now, they are setting up places.
"We have had one in Orange for two or three years, All Mould Plastics in North Orange but they only take [category] 5s and I don't have enough 5s to give them."
Mrs West said the numbers refer to the grade of plastic and All Mould needs about 1000 kilograms of 5s.
"They are found generally on Orange juice [containers] because they are quite hard to actually crunch, that's the biggest problem, certain manufacturers have shredders, which All Mould has but if it's too hard of a plastic it won't go through," she said.
She was also going to go through a manufacturer in Sydney but they are already full.
"We are now looking for other manufacturers that will take lids and make other products," Mrs West said.
Mrs West has been involved in the initiative for seven years and has gathered and sorted thousands of lids almost filling up a storage container.
She's also got another 24 tubs of lids than need to be sorted and washed.
"I've always been passionate about the environment, and basically helping others and stuff like that and finding other volunteers that can't work because they are disabled, or whatever - it gives them great pleasure filling up their days so it's good to help me and help them at the same time," Mrs West said.
People are also encouraged to drop off their unwanted plastic bottle lids to 286 Lords Place.
"I get bags and bags from there every week, it's just like a community drop off point," Mrs West said.
At the moment Mrs West rents the storage for the lids and when she sells them she uses the funds to pay off the costs but because it's a non-profit organisation any remaining money is then donated to other charities.
