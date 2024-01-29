Alleged hit and run driver 'freaked' and tried to hide evidence, court hears

A MAN alleged to be at the centre of a hit and run will spend the next two weeks behind bars on remand after the court was told he is alleged to have tried to hide evidence from police.
Sean Matthew Pitty, 42, of Osborne Avenue, West Bathurst, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from Bathurst Jail on January 29, 2024 facing a string of charges:
Police documents before the court say emergency services were called to Howick Street in Bathurst about 9.20pm on January 26 following reports a pedestrian had been seriously injured.
Once police arrived, they said they were told a silver Toyota Aurion was alleged to have hit a 46-year-old man and that the driver didn't stop to help.
Following investigations, police said they went to a home on Osborne Avenue in West Bathurst on January 27 at around 6pm and arrested Pitty.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged.
In opposing bail, police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess submitted that Pitty posed an "unacceptable" risk to the community, with particular weight given to his alleged attempt to cover up evidence from the night.
"The 'facts' details the lengths Mr Pitty [allegedly] went to to cover up the evidence," Sergeant Burgess said.
"His excuse was that he 'freaked out'. The court could be concerned that he would just 'freak out' about coming to court for future appearances, too."
Pitty's limited criminal history, which included a lone mid-range PCA charge in 2012, was put to the court by Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan.
With respect to any future sentence, an alternative to jail was "on the cards", according to Mr Kuan, who said a full-time term wasn't inevitable.
"I have been informed police have now seized mobile phones and the car, which limits any risk of interference with evidence," Mr Kuan added, speaking to further bail concerns.
Ultimately, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis refused Pitty bail, citing the "concerning facts" as a deciding factor, along with potential interference with witnesses.
Ms Ellis said in open court that Pitty is alleged to have tried to cover any damage to his vehicle with a towel.
"Mr Pitty was at a hotel, there is CCTV of him getting into a car ... then there is further footage showing Mr Pitty drifting towards the pedestrian," Ms Ellis said.
"At no time did he render any assistance to the man, who is now in an unstable critical condition with life-threatening head injuries."
Pitty will return to Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 by AVL.
A 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have also been charged in relation to the incident, and both will appear before Bathurst Local Court on February 28, 2024.
The alleged victim in the matter is being "closely" monitored.
