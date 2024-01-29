Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Have Your Say

Got a kid going back to school this year? These questions are for you

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated January 29 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine out of 10 families are worried they won't be able to foot the bill for back to school supplies, an annual survey reveals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.