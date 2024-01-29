Got a kid going back to school this year? These questions are for you

Nearly nine out of ten respondents, or 88.3 per cent, are worried to some degree about being able to afford all the things their children will need for school in 2024.

Of these, three in ten, or 30 per cent, are "very worried" and three in ten, or 31.7 per cent, are somewhat worried.

A little more than half of the survey respondents think their children are likely to miss out on the digital devices needed for their schoolwork because they won't be able to afford them.



One in six families think their children will miss out on internet access for schoolwork.

Nearly half of these families think their children will miss out on uniforms or shoes for school.



Four in ten people think their children will miss out on educational activities outside of school.