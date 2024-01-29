Got a kid going back to school this year? These questions are for you

Nine out of 10 families are worried they won't be able to foot the bill for back to school supplies, an annual survey reveals.
Forking out essential back to school expenses alongside growing interest rates and rising cost of living pressures is another strong pinch being delivered to parents and caregivers.
In a charity-driven survey answered by more than 2200 families, The Smith Family report shows thousands of Australian children are at risk of missing out of must-have school items in 2024.
"The families we support make impossible decisions every day about how to prioritise the limited resources they have," The Smith Family's CEO, Doug Taylor said.
"Housing, food, and power are top of the list, but the cost of these essentials have all risen rapidly, meaning educational essentials like uniforms, books, a laptop and the internet are increasingly hard to afford."
Learning supplies such as stationary, digital devices and internet access, including uniforms and shoes, made the list of items putting a strain on the pockets of more than 88 per cent of people surveyed.
This latest analysis, which was conducted between September 6 to 20 in 2023 by 2284 people, from the national children's education charity found that:
With the survey also running for its second consecutive year, concerns about the affordability of school items have risen from 87.1 per cent.
Mr Taylor says this outcome is reflective of the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis.
