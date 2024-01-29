'Here we go': Warrington rediscovers his mojo as Cavs squash Redbacks

By his own admission John Warrington rode his luck early in his innings against Bathurst City but once he found a sweet spot there was no looking back.
Warrington top-scored with 118 as Cavaliers applied the pressure on Redbacks at Wade Park in their round 10 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) clash on Saturday, January 27.
The home side declared at 7-290 before having City on the ropes, 3-18 at stumps.
Warrington, who scored a century in the 2022/23 grand final, said he found it tough going early on against the Redbacks attack.
"It was pretty tough early going, there was a bit of inconsistent bounce and I was having quite a bit of trouble," he said.
"I wasn't really seeing that great early on.
"I was saying to Corbs [Matt Corben] who was in with me, 'I'm kind of struggling here, I'm just gonna try and grind it out'.
"I had a bit of luck along the way which obviously helps but I think after I got the 50 I felt comfortable.
"I had a couple of good ones and thought, all right here we go. I just decided to up the scoring rate and then that's where I felt really comfortable."
It was the opener's first century of the season, his next best being 61 against Orange City in round six.
After jumping out of the gates, Cavs have struggled in recent times by losing back-to-back games against CYMS and St Pat's Old Boys.
Warrington said he aimed to lead by example as his side presses for an outright victory and to regain top spot in the process.
"We had some scratchy performances before Christmas and then we lost to CYMS pretty convincingly and then the game against St Pat's getting rolled for 87," he said.
"I think I said to the guys going into last week we have already lost the game but take a bit of pride and just use that moving forward.
"I thought yesterday with me opening the batting, this is a good chance to kind of kick start the season again.
"We literally have them right where we want them.
"We declared, and we bowled about six overs and tried to get one to put a bit of pressure on them and then we got three which was just a bit of an added bonus.
"I think next week we really push forward and just try and get an outright win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.