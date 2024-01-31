How shire's newest young leader makes sure 'it all folds into place'

Described as a "competent, reliable and hard-working young man", the Cabonne shire's newest young leader puts his most recent recognition down to not giving up.
Awarded Cabonne Youth Ambassador as part of the 2024 Australia Day awards, 19-year-old Lleyton Edenborough proudly took his place alongside the official party in Cudal Community Centre on January 26.
Facing the crowd with a smile from ear to ear, the young Canowindra Tyre Service employee's grin continued into the street at the ceremony's close.
"This award is how I see young people today in terms of what they can achieve if they put their mind to something and show a little bit of responsibility," Mr Edenborough said.
"If you just keep going and put your mind to what you want, then it all folds into place itself.
"That's how I've done it and I came from having nothing when I was a young kid; it was a tough upbringing."
Born in Queensland, Mr Edenborough moved to New South Wales as a four-year-old child, relocating with his partner, Kelly Woods, to Cabonne three years ago.
With a child between the couple, he started looking for employment straight off the bat, winding up where he works today.
"I was really, really desperate for a job and couldn't find anything, but one of my mates ended up saying 'hey, how about this tyre service?'," he said.
"I said 'oh, don't really feel confident' because I'd never done anything like that before, and he goes 'well, just give it a go. Get in there and see how it goes'.
"So I just kept going, hopped in there and I haven't left since."
Completing his Certificate II in Automotive Tyre Technology, Mr Edenborough's boss says the young bloke's public relations and customer service skills are "recognised through regular positive customer feedback".
Also putting him on the map for the recent award was his four-year service with the Mount McDonald Rural Fire Service.
"I just love saving people out in the community, that's just what I love doing, and I always loved helping other people when I was a kid, too," he said.
"I've been with the RFS since I was 16 and I think people sometimes forget there are young people out there giving it a go.
"I think it's important for people to remember not to judge a book by its cover, because we're mostly all just doing our best."
Cabonne Council wrote of how Mr Edenborough "demonstrates maturity" in his personal and professional life, shown through dedication to his work and being a proactive member of his community.
A firm believer of carrying an attitude of healthy persistence wherever one goes, the Cabonne Youth Ambassador for 2024 says accomplishing goals is about staying committed; and backing yourself.
"It's like starting from zero at the bottom of a ladder, where you just build yourself up and off you go," Mr Edenborough said.
"I want other young people not to give up, for them to just keep pushing and pushing and pushing until they get to where they want to be.
"Maybe people knock you down and all that stuff, but you just raise up a little bit higher each time."
