'Everyone gets a fair go': How this new citizen fell in love with Australia

Emotions were flowing for an emergency doctor based in the colour city on Friday as she morphed from British to Australian in a matter of minutes.
Overwhelmed with gratitude during the Cabonne Shire's Citizenship Ceremony on January 26, Lauren Beels says she felt an unexpected wave of tears hit her in the Cudal Community Centre.
Her own reaction left her stumped, and the new, 40-year-old Australian citizen was comforted by her husband. The couple eventually boiled the energy down to a sense of finality.
"Leading up to this I was thinking 'oh, it's just a ceremony', but I was getting a little bit emotional up there," Mrs Beels, an oncologist, said.
"It just feels good, because Australia's been home for a really long time and I guess it's just nice to make it official."
Growing up two hours southwest of London, Mrs Beels is originally from Bournemouth - a town known well for its sandy beaches and tourist-drawing piers.
Though "a beautiful place" to visit when returning to see family and friends, this newest Aussie resident says she felt in her heart leaving the United Kingdom roughly 15 years ago would always become permanent.
After visiting Oz for the first time a year prior, a love affair with the country had officially kicked off for the Beels pair once they returned.
"We came back here in 2009 with the intention of just being on a working holiday visa for 12 months but within six months, we fell in love," she said.
"We just thought 'we're never leaving, we're staying here' and decided Australia was home; and the rest was history.
"Every time I go back to England now, I think 'it's nice, but this is home'."
The Beels were living in Sydney up until 2016 before moving to the colour city, which followed the cancer specialist being offered a unique opportunity to live and work in Orange.
Soaking up the beauty of the Central West in Cabonne's Lewis Ponds for the past 8 years, part of what makes Mrs Beels "feel Australian" is how her beliefs align with those surrounding her.
"So much about this country really resonates with me and my own values, where it's about inclusion and 'everyone gets a fair go'," she said.
"That's why we love the people and we love this country; because it's just beautiful here."
