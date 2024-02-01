Embrace serenity and convenience

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday February 2: 2 Cadogan Crescent, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 2 Cadogan Crescent, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
In the charming corner of a serene cul-de-sac, close to the Byng Street cafe, this cherished family residence is ready to capture your imagination. Available for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, 2 Cadogan Crescent stands as a testament to the allure of harmonious living within reach of all the town's offerings.
Listing agent Pat Cutcliffe said that investing in homes situated in the heart of Orange's vibrant CBD was a sound decision, backed by a track record of sustained property values. "These residences are consistently in high demand, making them a secure investment.
"Additionally, this particular property not only enjoys a prime location in the heart of Orange but also benefits from being tucked away in a tranquil cul-de-sac," he said. "This unique combination ensures that potential buyers experience both convenience and peaceful living."
With two distinct living areas, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms, the home provides the canvas for crafting the perfect family retreat in a community that exudes warmth and neighbourly charm. A covered carport and a secure garage complement the residence, ensuring your vehicles are well cared for.
Sitting on a generous 695 square metre block, 2 Cadogan Crescent boasts a north-facing rear yard which is an invaluable asset that invites the sun to dance through the trees and bathe the surroundings in a warm glow. The property has been meticulously maintained, giving you the freedom to cherish its authentic character or embark on a journey of transformation through thoughtful renovations.
The open-plan lounge and dining areas, complemented by a cosy TV room, beckon you to savour moments of togetherness. The kitchen, complete with an electric hob, wall oven, and dishwasher, serves as the heart of the home-a place where culinary creations and cherished family recipes come to life.
With two well-appointed bathrooms featuring both shower and bathtub amenities, and all four bedrooms adorned with plush carpets and built-in robes, this residence is an embodiment of comfort and functionality.
The outdoor space, adorned with trees providing ample shade, extends the opportunity for unforgettable outdoor entertaining and lazy afternoons basking in the sunlight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.