Meet the group of young doctors taking on a vital role for our city

Orange has nabbed the bulk of new junior doctors to hit the wards running in the 2024 intake.
In their first year of work following graduation from medical school, 34 junior doctors have started work as interns with Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), mandated to one supervised year of practice before becoming independent practitioners.
With 18 of these Junior Medical Officers (JMOs) based at Orange Health Service, the colour city gets the biggest boost to local health services.
The district's chief medical officer, professor Mark Arnold gave a warm welcome to the new starters - many of whom began their two-week orientation across the region's major hospitals in Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo on Monday morning, January 22.
"We're thrilled these young doctors have made the decision to begin their careers in our district, where they will have the chance to learn from our dedicated, experienced clinicians," Mr Arnold said.
"The breadth of experience they will gain in regional hospitals and health facilities will be invaluable as they embark on what I'm sure will be long, successful careers in medicine.
"They will play a vital role in keeping our communities safe and healthy."
With more than 1000 new medical graduates at the end of 2023, it means the 2024 intake for New South Wales is now the highest annual intake of any state or territory in Australia.
Being provided both formal and on-the-job training, these new doctors enter a training program with networked hospitals across the state.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure diversity of experience.
But they'll also rotate between specialties to grow their skills across the clinical care of patients in various settings - including the care of people undergoing procedures, such as surgery.
"We're committed to ensuring our new junior doctors have the best experience possible, in the hope they choose to remain in Western NSW long term," Mr Arnold said.
"It's a pleasure to welcome the 34 new junior doctors beginning work across our district this year [and] I hope to be able to meet with them all over the coming weeks and months."
The NSW government says it's committed to building the health workforce of the future by "rolling out a broad suite of initiatives" that will better support patients, staff and communities.
This involves safe staffing levels in hospitals, delivering an extra 500 regional and rural paramedics, doubling rural health incentives, and rolling out health worker study subsidies.
More information on the recruitment of junior doctors can be found on the NSW Health website.
