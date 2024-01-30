OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | See who was out and about over the weekend, part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Carla was taking photos at Australia Day celebrations at Cook Park. She attended the Cook Park Awards Ceremony and headed to the Oriana for the Australia Day Party.
On Sunday Carla headed to Cook Park to take pictures, went to the Parkview and the Oriana to see who was enjoying their Sunday and went to the Orange Tenpin Bowling Alley for State Titles.
Love our Out and About galleries? Make sure you check out part two of Out and About on Wednesday. Or take a stroll down memory lane with us on Thursday for our When We Ruled This City gallery.
Do you have an event you would like to see in the Central Western Daily? Email deputy editor Grace at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au with all the details.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.