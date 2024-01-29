Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Family

Have you ever tried creating a family tree? Here are some tips to get started

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For many people learning about their family history can become a hobby and even a passion and in Orange there's a group of such people who meet to share stories and find resources.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.