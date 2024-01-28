Tragic discovery: Searchers find body of missing paddle boarder

The body of a missing paddle boarder has been found during a multi-day search of a lake in the Central Tablelands.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to Lake Wallace on Barton Avenue, Wallerawang near Lithgow just after 1.50pm on Friday, January 26, 2024.
They were called following reports a 42-year-old man was missing in the water on Australia Day.
Police were told that the man was on a paddle board and a strong wind allegedly knocked it over before he went missing.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and began searching for the missing man.
The police were assisted by NSW Ambulance, VRA rescue, State Emergency Service, Police Rescue, Marine Area Command and police divers.
The body of a 42-year-old man was located about 10am on Sunday, January 28, 2024.
The man has since been formally identified as the missing paddle boarder.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.