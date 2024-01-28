McAlpine shrugs off injury to wind back clock in Gladstone grand final win

Orange sporting veteran Ben McAlpine needed just three games to make an impact, putting on an unbeaten 49 to help Gladstone take out the lower grade T20 title.
McAlpine and Steven Nean (80*) scored all of Gladstone's 130 runs as they defeated Orange City in the grand final at Moulder Park on Saturday, January 27.
The knock is made even more impressive when you consider it was just McAlpine's third appearance of the season after recovering from a serious shoulder injury suffered while playing for Manildra Rhinos in the 2023 Woodbridge Cup.
McAlpine said it held up well although he wouldn't be rolling over the arm anytime soon.
"Someone landed on top of my shoulder when we played Canowindra last year and I had to have surgery," he said.
"It's getting there now. Obviously bowling is probably still a strain through the shoulder so I can't really do that.
"I try hitting golf clubs sometimes and I can feel it but when I'm out there batting there are no problems.
"But in the Glady team we have plenty of bowlers and some young kids which is really good."
The third grade side had topped the standings leading into Saturday's finals and thrashed CYMS on their way to the decider.
The Warriors put on 128 in their innings and got off the the perfect start by dismissing Gladstone opener Gavin Smith for a duck.
But McAlpine and Nean then got to work, only needing 10 overs to reach their goal.
McAlpine said the synthetic wicket at Moulder Park played into the more experienced Gladstone's hands.
"Steve was probably a bit slow at first but he ended up taking a lot of the strike and got a hold of quite a few," he said.
"He got his eye in and went as hard as he could.
"Orange City are a very young team, there's certainly some potential there. Being a synthetic wicket the ball can go all over the place which is easier [to handle] for those that have been around for a while."
