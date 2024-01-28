Central Western Dailysport
McAlpine shrugs off injury to wind back clock in Gladstone grand final win

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 28 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:15pm
Orange sporting veteran Ben McAlpine needed just three games to make an impact, putting on an unbeaten 49 to help Gladstone take out the lower grade T20 title.

The victorious Gladstone side after the 2023/24 lower grade T20 grand final at Moulder Park. Picture supplied
Golf is still out of the question but he can swing a bat.
